Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.