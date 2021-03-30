Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.