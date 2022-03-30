Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

