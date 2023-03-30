Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.