Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Omaha, NE
