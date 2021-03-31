Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
