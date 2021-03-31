 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

