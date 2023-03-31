Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Omaha, NE
