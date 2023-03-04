Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Omaha, NE
