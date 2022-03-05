 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert