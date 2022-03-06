Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha's high reached 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992. But this week's warm weather isn't lasting.
A storm system expected to roll through the Omaha area Saturday could bring rain and severe weather.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…