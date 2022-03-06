Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.