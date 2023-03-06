Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will eventually clear everyone in the state this afternoon. With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, snow is…
Pesky rain and snow showers in central and eastern Nebraska. Find out how long they'll stick around here
Lots of clouds across the southern half of the state Thursday with light rain and snow showers in spots. See when the activity will come to an…
The active weather continues with a warm front lifting over us this afternoon and a cold front sweeping through tomorrow afternoon. See what p…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 deg…
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'l…