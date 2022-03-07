Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.