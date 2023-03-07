Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Omaha, NE
