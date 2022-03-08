Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
