Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.