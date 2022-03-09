It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Omaha's high reached 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992. But this week's warm weather isn't lasting.
A storm system expected to roll through the Omaha area Saturday could bring rain and severe weather.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
While Saturday's deadly tornadoes were devastating, wintry weather also caused problems across the region.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Monday, with temperatures in the…
You'll see the new video forecasts for Nebraska weekday mornings on Omaha.com. Monday through Thursday, the forecast will be for that day. Friday's forecast will include a look ahead at the weekend.
Omaha could get 2-6 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday, but sunny skies follow.
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear sk…