It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Omaha, NE
