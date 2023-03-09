It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.