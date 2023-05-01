Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.