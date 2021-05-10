 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

