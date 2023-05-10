Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Omaha, NE
