Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE
