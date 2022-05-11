The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE
About 62% of Nebraska was in severe to extreme drought as of last week, down from 76% the week before. Those percentages are expected to improve again this week.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the Omaha metro area in the early morning hours Sunday.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Monday's high in Omaha was 95 degrees, just one degree shy of the record for this date. Wednesday's forecast is 94 degrees, which would beat that date's record.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
