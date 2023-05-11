Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
Residents of eastern Nebraska should keep their umbrellas and mud boots handy this week but those winter coats can be safely packed away.
Not much activity during the day Thursday, but showers and storms look likely late tonight. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Get the…
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …