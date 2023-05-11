Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.