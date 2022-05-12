Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 62% of Nebraska was in severe to extreme drought as of last week, down from 76% the week before. Those percentages are expected to improve again this week.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the Omaha metro area in the early morning hours Sunday.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Monday's high in Omaha was 95 degrees, just one degree shy of the record for this date. Wednesday's forecast is 94 degrees, which would beat that date's record.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luck…
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mp…