Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Omaha, NE
