 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert