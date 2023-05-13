The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Residents of eastern Nebraska should keep their umbrellas and mud boots handy this week but those winter coats can be safely packed away.
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…