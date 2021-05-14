Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.