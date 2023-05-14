Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Omaha, NE
