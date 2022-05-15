Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
About 62% of Nebraska was in severe to extreme drought as of last week, down from 76% the week before. Those percentages are expected to improve again this week.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Monday's high in Omaha was 95 degrees, just one degree shy of the record for this date. Wednesday's forecast is 94 degrees, which would beat that date's record.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the Omaha metro area in the early morning hours Sunday.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thu…