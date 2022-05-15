Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

