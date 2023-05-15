Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Omaha, NE
