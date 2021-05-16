Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.