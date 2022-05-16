Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.