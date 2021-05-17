 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

