It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
- Updated
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods …
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The …
- Updated
About three-fourths of the Missouri River watershed is in drought or near drought. And runoff was below normal February through April. Last month, runoff was 44% of normal.