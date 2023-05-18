The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Omaha, NE
