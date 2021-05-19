 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert