Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph.