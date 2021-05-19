Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
- Updated
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods …
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The …