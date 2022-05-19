Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.