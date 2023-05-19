Omaha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Numerous severe thunderstorms moving through Nebraska on Friday set a state record by causing 50 tornado warnings to be issued.
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could occur in s…
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…