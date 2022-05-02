Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

