Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.