 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert