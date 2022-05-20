 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

