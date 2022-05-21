 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

