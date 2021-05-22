 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

