The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
- Updated
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Exp…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly …
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 …
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.