Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could occur in s…
Omaha and eastern Nebraska will already be enjoying a summertime feel when the unofficial start of that season kicks off in the coming weekend.
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Numerous severe thunderstorms moving through Nebraska on Friday set a state record by causing 50 tornado warnings to be issued.