Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

