Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Exp…
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly …
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures …
- Updated
Omaha-area residents got a nice view of the April supermoon before clouds moved in Monday night.