Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Omaha, NE
