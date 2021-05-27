Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.