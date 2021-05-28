Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will se…
Any lingering rain on Thursday morning is expected to dissipate in the early afternoon.
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking a…
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures …
Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can e…