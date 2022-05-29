The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
About 62% of Nebraska was in severe to extreme drought as of last week, down from 76% the week before. Those percentages are expected to improve again this week.
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 d…